Dodge offers the most powerful SUV ever created in US. The SRT performance brand announced the orders are open and the production is limited.

Performance enthusiasts looking to add a new 710-horsepower 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat three-row SUV to their family will be able to order one starting Nov. 6. The most powerful SUV ever is exclusively available for the 2021 model year and comes with a starting U.S. price of $80,995.

SRT engineers upgraded the Durango SRT Hellcat to improve handling, including several race-inspired technologies and Brembo brakes, resulting in performance numbers never before seen on a Durango.

Durango SRT Hellcat comes standard with electric power steering (EPS) with selectable steering tuning to better manage increased grip, both improving handling performance and delivering better steering feel and ease of turning efforts at parking lot speeds.

“The Durango SRT Hellcat can top 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, cover the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds as certified by the NHRA, has a top sp eed of 180 mph and can still fit your entire family,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America.

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat delivers excellent braking performance, requiring 116 feet to come to a full stop from 60 mph. The credit belongs to the standard massive Brembo high-performance six-piston, two-piece (front) and four-piston (rear) calipers, and vented rotors at all four corners measuring 15.7 inches (front) and 13.8 inches (rear).