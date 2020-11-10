After a long wait for the approval of this fusion, FCA and PSA have finally announced that their alliance is now officially called Stellantis. The two groups revealed the logo of Stellantis, the new group that will result from their 50:50 merger.

The logo symbolizes the rich heritage of Stellantis’ founding companies and the unique combined strengths of the new group’s portfolio of 14 storied automotive brands, as well as the diverse professional backgrounds of its employees working in all of the regions. Along with the Stellantis name – whose Latin root “stello” means “to brighten with stars” – it is the visual representation of the spirit of optimism, energy and renewal of a diverse and innovative company determined to be one of the new leaders in the next era of sustainable mobility.

The unveiling of the logo is the latest step toward the completion of the merger project, which is expected to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by both companies’ shareholders at their respective Extraordinary General Meetings and the satisfaction of antitrust and other regulatory requirements.