Mopar, the famous tuning division of FCA, has unveiled one special engine, that you are not going to see in the next 20 years. Mopar is unleashing the most powerful production muscle-car engine ever available to builders and enthusiasts with the launch of its newest crate engine – the 807-horsepower Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter Supercharged HEMI V8 engine.

Rated at 807 horsepower and 717 lb.-ft. of torque on 91-octane pump gas, the new Hellcrate Redeye crate engine is engineered with proven, factory-backed hardware first seen in the wheelie-pulling, record-setting, limited-edition 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car ever.

This same supercharged HEMI engine powers the industry’s most powerful muscle cars, including the new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and the high-horsepower halo of the lineup in 2021, the new 807-horsepower Challenger SRT Super Stock.

The Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter Supercharged HEMI V-8 engine is available to order for a U.S. price of $21,807. The 807 horsepower HEMI ships in distinctive packaging that features the Hellcat Redeye logo and includes in-depth information sheets with installation requirements and helpful tips.