Back in April, Mini officials have said that there are no plans for a hotter Mini Cooper SE (the electric variant of the car). But these days, a report published by BMW Blog is showing us that the British car manufacturer officials have new things in their mind.

According to some sources, they are planning a performance variant of the Cooper SE. It will be based on the John Cooper Works GP body but we don’t have any info about the engine.

We are pretty sure that the model will come with the same exterior styling as the JCW GP and it will also borrow the suspension and steering. The car will probably be a track devourer and the electric range won’t be a priority.

Motoring File, another fellow publication, speculates that the electric Mini GP wouldn’t arrive until early 2022. All we can hope is that Mini will give us more on November 17 when the British car manufacturer will unveil something. It is not clear whether is a concept or a production vehicle but we hope to find out some interesting things about the future electric Mini GP.