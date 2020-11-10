After we saw the new generation Tucson revealed in Asia and Europe, the new medium sized crossover is now reaching US market. The car was already unveiled with a full list of prices and also with a teaser announcing the first N model based on Tucson.

Hyundai revealed teaser images of its Tucson N Line model, an important addition to its all-new 2022 Tucson SUV line-up. The Tucson N Line is a key model in Hyundai’s plans to expand its N brand portfolio to seven models in various segments through the 2022 calendar year.

Hyundai’s plan includes three image-leading purist N models such as Veloster N and Elantra N, as well as N Line models, including Sonata N Line, Elantra N Line and Tucson N Line. The N brand strategy offers a steady cadence of sensational new N performance models to satisfy enthusiasts of all kinds.

Tucson N Line will offer aggressive and distinctive exterior design features and differentiating interior details. Unique equipment and color selections are also planned for production models. Tucson N Line will be available in spring 2021.