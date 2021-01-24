A few months ago, Porsche sent a Taycan Turbo S at Road Atlanta to run a fastest lap. And the electric car did it when it managed to complete a lap in one minute and 33.88 seconds.

Now, Porsche had another idea: to send the recently version of the Panamera around the Road Atlanta racetrack.

It wasn’t the base version who attacked the corners around the racetrack, because Porsche wanted a great time. As a result, they have sent a Turbo S.

And the result was the expected one: Porsche Panamera Turbo S has become the quickest sedan at Road Atlanta with one lap run in one minutes and 31.51 seconds.