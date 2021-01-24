After unveiling the 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQA, the German car manufacturer is preparing another electric car. Its name is EQS and will become tha flagship sedan in the electric line up.

Also, the car will come with one of the most impressive infotainment system: the Hyperscreen MBUX which uses three screens to create a display panel as wide as the entire dashboard.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS also will come with a great powertrain system that will challenge all the existing rivals out there in terms of performance and range.

These days, the German car manfuacturer decided to come up with a new teaser video of the EQS which shows us two new features of the car: the Torque Shift and the Eco-Assist.