This year, BMW will unveil the all-new i4. The German model is described as a Gran Coupe and will be based on the design of the current 3 Series and 4 Series (judging by the concept, we do know that i4 will have the same front grille as the 4 Series).

Until the unveiling, BMW decided to show us some pictures with the i4 prototype during the final testing. Also, the German car manufacturer gave us a video with David Ferrufino, i4 project leader, behing the wheels of the German car.

BMW announced us that the i4 will have 530 horsepower and will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in 4 seconds. There are not many other details about the powertrain, but the battery pack will be enought for 600 kilometers with one charge.

The launch of the new BMW i4 is months away and we also know that the model will have a performance version with M badges.