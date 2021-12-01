Peugeot is finally launching the new 308 and 308 SW on the UK market. THe popular compact car can already be ordered with prices rising from the previous version.

The new PEUGEOT 308 and 308 SW are available with plug-in hybrid powertrains for the first time, alongside advanced petrol and diesel variants, with prices starting from £24,000 for the new 308 and £25,200 for the new 308 SW.

The new PEUGEOT 308 and 308 SW are available with a choice of two plug-in hybrid powertrains from launch, both powered by a 12.4kWh battery and a 1.6-litre petrol engine. The HYBRID 180 variants of both body styles are capable of an Equivalent All Electric Range (EAER) of over 40 miles, meaning both models attract only a 7% Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) rate (2021-22), and making the new 308 and 308 SW ideal for fleet and company car buyers.

All plug-in hybrid variants come with a 3.7kW on-board charger as standard, with buyers able to add a faster 7.4kW charger as an option. A full charge using a 7.4kWh Wall Box charger will take just 3 hrs 50 mins, while the optional 7.4kW charger reduces this to 1 hr 55 mins.

The new 308 and 308 SW are also available with advanced petrol and diesel engines, giving customers the complete ‘Power of Choice’, with a powertrain to suit any requirement. The 1.2-litre PureTech 130 petrol and the 1.5-litre BlueHDi 130 diesel both produce 131hp, while all 308 models are available exclusively with PEUGEOT’s 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission.

Inside, all models feature PEUGEOT’s next generation i-Cockpit configuration, with a new compact multi-function steering wheel and a 10-inch HD capacitive colour touchscreen featuring PEUGEOT’s new i-Connect infotainment system. This allows up to eight different drivers to set their own personalised profiles and two phones to be connected using Bluetooth at the same time, while the screen mirroring function is now wireless thanks to a smartphone charging plate (from Allure Premium).

Compared to the new 308, the new 308 SW comes with a 55mm longer wheelbase and a 215mm longer rear overhang for improved space and boot volume. Load volume capacity is 608 litres, extending to 1,634 with the rear seats folded (for petrol and diesel variants).