Bentley expands the COntinental GT range with the introduction of a special version, created with the help of its customisation division, Mulliner.

Bentley has introduced a Mulliner Blackline specification for its GT and GT Convertible, building on the customer popularity and success of the striking Blackline external treatment, which is offered as an option across the full Bentley range.

The GT Mulliner Blackline features a host of exterior changes in comparison to the current GT and GT Convertible Mulliner derivatives, delivering an additional contemporary twist on ultimate luxury to its pinnacle GT models. The new option is in response to the increasing demand for black versions of brightware, with 38 per cent of Continental GT family orders globally now including this option.

For the Blackline version, all of the exterior brightware excluding the Bentley ‘Winged B’ badge turns black, as does the radiator grille bezel. In place of the satin silver upper mirror caps typical of a GT Mulliner, for the Blackline version the mirrors are finished in gloss Beluga black. The signature Mulliner matrix wing vents are also blackened, and finished with bright Mulliner branding. The radiator grille remains black with bright edges to the 3D design and the lower bumper grilles are also finished in black.

The GT Mulliner Blackline models also feature 22 inch painted black rims, with self-levelling badges featuring a chrome ring. Alternatively, a black Mulliner wheel with contrast polished ‘pockets’ will be available in the near future.

As part of the standard Mulliner Driving Specification, the interior incorporates Bentley’s unique “Diamond in Diamond” quilting for the seats, doors and rear quarter panels, featuring both contrast and accent stitching running through the diamond layout. With almost 400,000 stitches in the cabin of each car, each diamond contains exactly 712 individual stitches, all precisely aligned to point to the centre of the diamond it creates. A true mark of unrivalled automotive craftsmanship.

Depending on region, customers are able to choose between Bentley’s now iconic 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 delivering 635 PS (626 bhp), or the dynamic 4.0-litre V8, which offers 550 PS (542 bhp), both of which provide grand touring range with the effortless performance expected of a pinnacle Grand Tourer.