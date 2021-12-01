Hennessey is building hypercars based on current models developed by Ford. But it also has the ambition of building its own supercar. And the latest sketches show us some daring ideas.

Hennessey has revealed part of its 10-year product plan that will see three all-new ground-up models created over the next decade. The first debut, which follows the Venom F5, will be the world’s first six-wheel-drive, fully electric Hyper-GT – codenamed ‘Project Deep Space’.

Touted as the world’s most expensive electric vehicle (from $3 million USD) the new car will be a unique, ultra-luxurious, grand tourer that can transport four adults in absolute comfort along with four sets of golf clubs, plus luggage. Of course, given Hennessey’s trademark obsession with power and speed, it will be devastatingly fast with unmatched traction thanks to its unique six-wheel drive powertrain. With a 50 percent increase in surface contact over traditional four-wheeled vehicles, the performance of the Hennessey hyper-GT will be utterly astonishing.

The passenger cabin is no less cutting-edge. The innovative diamond-shaped seating positions, with the driver centrally located, permits two passengers to sit to the side and slightly back from the driver. The fourth passenger, positioned directly behind the driver, will occupy the world’s first VVIP (Very Very Important Person) lie-flat automotive seat – bringing private-jet-class luxury to the hyper-GT world.

With 100% new design and engineering, ‘Project Deep Space’ will be constructed with an ultra-lightweight carbon-fiber chassis and body panels, plus dramatic gullwing doors. The interior will be fitted with the highest quality materials – bespoke ordering will permit discerning clients to customize each electric hyper-GT to their wishes.

Hennessey Special Vehicles will construct the new electric hyper-GT at its advanced production facility in Sealy, Texas. Hennessey will work closely with technology partners including Shell Pennzoil and Delta Cosworth to develop the electrified powertrain. The dedicated Texas facility, which is currently building the Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar, sits adjacent to the Hennessey Performance factory that produces more than 600 high-performance cars and trucks each year.

Full specifications for ‘Project Deep Space’ are yet to be announced, but Hennessey has confirmed that pricing will start at $3 million US Dollars and production will be capped at 105 units globally to ensure exclusivity for its customers. Production is planned to begin in 2026.