McLaren Special Operations is developing from time to time some exclusive supercars. As its the case with the supercar you are seeing.

The new Daniel Ricciardo Edition 720S from McLaren Special Operations (MSO), McLaren’s in-house bespoke division, has broken cover, arriving in Australia. Taking in Albert Park, the home of the Australian Grand Prix, as well as the St Kilda foreshore, the special commission 720S is just one of a limited series of three.

Available exclusively in Australia, the Daniel Ricciardo Edition 720S from MSO series has been designed to celebrate the McLaren Formula 1 driver, commissioned in partnership with the McLaren Sydney and Melbourne retailers.

The exclusive run of three vehicles is a nod to Ricciardo’s racing number – “3” – while each model is finished in Papaya spark and Burton blue, colours used on the McLaren Formula 1 2021 MCL35M race car.

Further distinct features include Carbon Fibre Sills inscribed with Ricciardo’s signature, ‘One of Three’ dedication plates, and Ricciardo’s race number 3 etched on the iconic 720S dihedral doors.