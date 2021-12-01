Hyundai wants to offer its US clients the option of a performance SUV with the introduction of its first crossover models created by the N Performance division.

The all-new 2022 Kona N is offered fully-equipped at $35,425, including a $1,225 destination charge. The 2022 Kona N is the latest addition to Hyundai’s growing N lineup and distills the high-performance philosophy of the N brand into a SUV body style for the first time.

The all-new Kona N is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter direct-injected engine that delivers 276 HP and 289 lb.-ft. of torque and uses flat power technology to ensure consistent acceleration through a wide RPM range. Kona N’s engine is mated to an N-exclusive eight-speed, wet, dual-clutch transmission (N DCT) for quick and precise gear shifts and downshift rev-matching.

Kona N comes standard with a full array of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Alert (RCCA) and Safe Exit Warning (SEW).