Peugeot enjoys strong sales with its new range of models in Europe. It even managed to surpass the popular Golf some months ago. The main character is the current Peugeot 208, who also reached an important milestone in the United Kingdom.

With over 4,000 vehicles sold since the beginning of 2020, the PEUGEOT e-208 is the most popular electric offering across the range. Powered by a 100kW motor, the full electric PEUGEOT e-208 features a 50kWh battery that provides a range of up to 217 miles (WLTP) from full charge. The e-208 supports up to 100kW rapid charging, with an 80% charge taking just 30 minutes.

This month also saw the launch of the new 508 PEUGEOT Sport Engineered, PEUGEOT’S most powerful production car ever made, also equipped with Plug-in Hybrid technology. PEUGEOT will offer an electric variant across its entire Light Commercial Vehicle range by the end of this year, with the arrival of the e-Partner and e-Boxer in the coming months.