More and more police organisations decide to go green and benefit from local taxes exempt. Most of the authorities decide to go with popular names in the segment. Gloucestershire Constabulary has taken delivery of 75 electric vehicles from Nissan, making 21% of its fleet zero-emissions and reducing its CO₂ output by more than 190 tonnes a year.

The vehicles include a total of 66 Nissan LEAFs, of which 11 will be marked vehicles, and nine e-NV200s. The force has estimated that the saving in fuel and maintenance will equate to £136,000 a year.

“In our history of the Nissan LEAFs, on the 16-plates, we’ve only changed one set of brake pads. Because of the regenerative braking you don’t use brake pads or brake discs as much,” Imm added. “We’re cutting down huge amounts of labour time and off-the-road time, which improves our internal efficiency and means the police force has the vehicles on the road more.”