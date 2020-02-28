For those not so familiar with the tuning world, Gemballa was a name renowned for fast supercars. The company went bankrupt after its founder disappeared and then was found dead. Now, the name will go forwards, as the new founded company MARC PHILIPP GEMBALLA. Uwe Gemballa’s 26-year-old son Marc Philipp continues the legacy, launching his very first own project in 2020, exactly ten years after his father’s passing.

Born and raised in a sports car-enthusiastic family always being part of by his father’s passion and client relations, Marc Philipp has studied economics at the European Business School (EBS University), near Frankfurt am Main, and has gained automotive expertise working for Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche.

Marc Philipp sees a new market opportunity arising in creating special vehicles in the ultra-high luxury segment, by breaking it down to the core of his father’s success in creating holistic masterpieces and taking that to the next level.

More than two years of preparation and development have resulted in the idea of equipping unique people for their adventure, no matter where in the world, no matter what the terrain, no matter what the climate or road conditions. Marc Philipp Gemballa is taking the extreme from on-road to off-road, building his very first super car combined with off-road capabilities in a limited small series run.

Supported by a worldwide network of clients, dealers, suppliers and business partners of his father, Marc Philipp Gemballa is launching his very first own project and continuing his father’s legacy in 2020, exactly ten years later. Partners include Alan Derosier (Design), KW Automotive (Suspensions), Michelin & BF Goodrich (Tyres), Akrapovic (Exhaust Systems), Staud Studios (Brand & Marketing), DS Fasertechnik (Carbon Fiber), and VELA Performance (Engineering). The project is completely funded, and the first client orders have been taken already. The project will be presented for the first time at the beginning of March at a private launch event for selected clients during the Geneva Motor Show 2020.More than two years of preparation and development have resulted in the idea of equipping unique people for their adventure, no matter where in the world, no matter what the terrain, no matter what the climate or road conditions. Marc Philipp Gemballa is taking the extreme from on-road to off-road, building his very first super car combined with off-road capabilities in a limited small series run.

Supported by a worldwide network of clients, dealers, suppliers and business partners of his father, Marc Philipp Gemballa is launching his very first own project and continuing his father’s legacy in 2020, exactly ten years later. Partners include Alan Derosier (Design), KW Automotive (Suspensions), Michelin & BF Goodrich (Tyres), Akrapovic (Exhaust Systems), Staud Studios (Brand & Marketing), DS Fasertechnik (Carbon Fiber), and VELA Performance (Engineering). The project is completely funded, and the first client orders have been taken already. The project will be presented for the first time at the beginning of March at a private launch event for selected clients during the Geneva Motor Show 2020.