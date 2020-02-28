Skoda is updating its UK range with a new limited edition, created to appeal to customers who want a better equipped car. ŠKODA is adding a new feature-packed SE Drive trim level to its Fabia, Karoq and Kodiaq ranges.

Kicking off the new range of SE Drive models is the Fabia. Its specification is based on the already well-equipped SE model, but adds 16-inch Aronia alloy wheels, unique fabric upholstery and dashboard decor. Customers also benefit from an Amundsen satellite navigation system with Infotainment Online for one year and front and rear parking sensors as standard. Also included as standard are a surround sound package with six speakers, smartlink+ for connectivity with mobile devices, air conditioning and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

SE Drive can be specified on both Fabia hatch and estate models, and is available with three engine options. Power outputs range from 60PS to 110PS (60PS hatch only); prices range from £14,865 for the 1.0 TSI 60PS model to £18,290 for the 1.0 TSI 110PS variant.

The Karoq SE Drive is available with two petrol engines with outputs of 115PS and 150PS, and two diesels that generate 115PS and 150PS. The 2.0 TSI 150PS petrol and the 1.6 TDI 115PS diesel can both be specified with a seven-speed DSG transmission. Prices for the new Karoq SE Drive range from £23,385 for the 1.0 TSI 115PS model to £26,700 for the 2.0 TDI 115PS DSG.

Topping the new SE Drive range is the Kodiaq SE Drive. Available with two engine options, a 1.5 TSI 150PS petrol (manual or DSG) and a 2.0 TDI 150PS diesel (DSG only), the Kodiaq SE Drive comes loaded with standard equipment. The specification list includes an Amundsen satellite navigation system with Infotainment Online for a year, a colour trip computer, rear view camera, rear LED tail lights and front and rear parking sensors.

Customers also get 19-inch Aero alloy wheels, unique SE Drive fabric upholstery, Mythos glossy black decor and LED ambient lighting.

All SE Drive models are available to order now, with the first deliveries anticipated mid-March.