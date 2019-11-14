After the unveiling of the Porsche Taycan, the first electric model of the Stuttgart-based car manufacturer, the officials told us that are more new things to come.

A few rumors said that Porsche is working on another electric models. We know that Macan will get this kind of version and now we hane more news about electric Porsche’s.

The next generations of 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster will get electric versions. According to some rumors, both models will get different power trains. We are speaking about a one electric motor with rear-wheel drive and about two electric motor versions with all-wheel drive. According to the same sources, the top model will deliver about 400 horsepower.

On the same platform which is developed with some help from Rivian, Audi will come with the TTE. This will be the electric version of the new generation Audi TT sports car.