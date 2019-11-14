Mercedes-Benz has started the electric era with the EQC model. The SUV is available to order on all the markets but the future is here and the Germans are working on new models.

Even thought we know that Mercedes-Benz will launch an entire line-up of electric cars named EQ, there is a big surprise. The G-Wagon, the mighty off-roader made in Graz will feature a fully-electric versions.

“There will be a zero-emission EV version of the G-Class. In the past there were discussions whether we shoul eliminate the model, the way I see things now I’d say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class”, said Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius.

And we had the same thoughts: we were thinking that the G-Class will be the last combustion-powered Mercedes in the world.

But don’t worry for now because we don’t have infos about the relasing date of the electric G-Wagon.