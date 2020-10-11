The teasing campaign for the GMC Hummer Ev continues and the latest video doesn’t show us the car. Instead, the clip feels like a Hollywood blockbuster teaser trailver with a story that is underlined by the tag lines like “Reimagining what is possible.”

The video ends by saing the Hummer EV will be the “the world’s first all-electric supertruck”.

As you may have read, the new Hummer EV will feature a fully electric powertrain. It will use up to three electric motors to deliver more than 1,000 horsepower and to generate 11,500 pound-feet (15,590 Newton-meters) of axle torque.

But just like any other electric car on the market, it will also be available in less-powerful and cheaper versions.

The unveiling of the new Hummer EV will take place on Tuesday, October 20, at 8 p.m. ET, but the model won’t go on sale until late 2021 as a 2022 model.