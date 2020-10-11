A few weeks ago, Kia unveiled the new Stonic and not, the Asian car manufacturer has already a surprise for its fans. The officials have unveiled the Stonic facelift GT Line trim.

As you can imagine, is not a performance variant of the car, but it is a more sporty appeareance on the streets. The new Stonic GT Line comes with visual upgrades that includes: dual faux exhaust tips, a two-tone body paint with constrating yellow roof and air intakes, 17 inch wheels, a special front grille and a revised bumper.

Skid plates in silver complete the exterior package for the Stonic GT Line.

Inside the cabin there is a new upholstery and a lather wrapped steering wheel with the GT Line badging.

Under the hood is the same 1.0 liter petrol unit which can be ordered in two differnt versions.