A few months ago, Opel unveiled the new Mokka small SUV. Today, the German car manufacturer has published the first pictures and details of the revised 2021 Opel Crossland.

As you can see, the name of the model is changed, the X particle disspearing just like the one in the Mokka name. On the design side you will see the same Opel Vizor front part which debuted also on the Mokka. This front single panel integrates the radiator grille and headlights and extends across the entire width of the fascia. New front and rear skid plates, LED fog lamps, and new wheel options are also some of the exterior modifications.

Opel also unveiled a new Crossland GS Line+ trim level, while customers will be able to choose the AGR-certified seats. The Crossland facelift will have a reclining rear bench which will increase the trunk volume from 410 to 520 liters. If you are going to fold them down completly, you will have up to 1,255 liters.

Under the hood there are no changes. Customers will be able to order the 1.2 liter turbo petrol unit and the 1.5 liter diesel engine. Power ranges will go from 83 to 130 horsepower and depending on the engine, there is a six speed manual, or an eight speed automatic.