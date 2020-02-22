Kia feels that it can sell more entry-level cars to its US clients, so it launched the new Seltos in the Thexas Hill County.

Similar to Telluride’s design theme, the Seltos is a marriage of bold design and delicate details, and stands apart from rivals with its strong, upright stance. The tall front end and 7.2-inch ground clearance translate to a tough attitude and an adventurous spirit.

Even back seat passengers will get to stretch out thanks to the rear reclining feature. And while they’re kicked back and relaxing, you can lower the rear luggage board to increase cargo space. When there’s nobody in the back and you need some extra room for larger items, fold the rear seat down and lift the luggage board for a flat loading surface allowing expansive cargo volume. Whichever way you fold it, split it or lift it, the Seltos is a leader in its class when it comes to space and versatility.

The Seltos outclasses its class with an upscale look and feel throughout its well-appointed cabin. Whether it’s a quick trip around town or a longer sojourn “into the wild,” owner and occupants will enjoy premium details and convenience features such as:

– Clean and sophisticated gauge cluster – 3.5 inch OLED (LX, S, EX) and 7-in. Supervision (SX)

– Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob (S, EX, SX)

– Sliding front console cover (S, EX, SX)

– Bose2 speakers with fractal pattern grilles

– Six sophisticated color themes echo the sound-connected mood lighting found in the iconic Soul. The mood light changes color and intensity based on volume level (SX).

– Rear air vent and USB charging port for convenience of backseat passengers (EX and SX)

– Two-step reclining rear seat functionality enhances second row com

A number of elements contribute to Seltos’ driving performance:

– 2.0-liter four-cylinder MPI engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque, managed by an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) (LX, S and EX)

– 1.6-liter Turbo GDI engine outputting 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (S and SX)

– MacPherson strut front suspension; Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) rear suspension on front-wheel drive models and Multi-link rear suspension on all-wheel drive models

– Strong and rigid body composed of 61 percent advanced high-strength steel and further enhanced with 374 feet of structural adhesives

– Choice of three drive modes – Normal, Smart, Sport – each using specific settings for powertrain, drivetrain and steering mapping to provide the desired driving experience

– Available active on-demand all-wheel drive1 (AWD) system, similar in technological design to the award-winning Telluride, provides all-weather capabilities and enhanced driving performance with a center locking differential that splits power equally between the front and rear wheels for more severe environments. The AWD system also makes use of torque vectoring cornering control, which increases traction by predicting which wheel will best utilize power in a given on-road situation. This enhances stability in corners and gives the vehicle more connection to the road.