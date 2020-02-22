We already know Maserati is going towards electrification Now, the Italian brand gives us a glimpse of its future. All new Maserati models will be 100% developed, engineered and built in Italy, and will adopt hybrid and battery electric propulsion systems.

Following on from the announcement of testing of the new full electric powerplants to be installed on future Maserati models, the development and production plans for the Trident Brand’s electrified range are now presented.

Maserati’s electrification programme starts this year, and the first hybrid car to be built will be the new Maserati Ghibli.

Production of the new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio, the Brand’s first cars to adopt 100% electric solutions, will commence in 2021.

Maserati has decided to build the GranTurismo and GranCabrio at the Mirafiori production hub, with an investment of 800 million Euros. The latest generation of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, two iconic cars for the Trident Brand, have totalled more than 40,000 units sold from 2007 to 2019.

During 2020, Mirafiori will be strengthening its position as a world hub dedicated to the electrification and mobility of the future, with a large proportion of its capacity allocated to the production of the Brand’s new electrified cars.

Also upcoming is a new Maserati utility vehicle, to be built at Cassino and intended to play a leading role for the Brand, thanks to its innovative technologies. About 800 million Euros will be invested in construction of the new production line, scheduled to begin at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The first pre-production cars are expected to come off the line by 2021.