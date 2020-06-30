Kia unveiled its newest addition to the sedan market, an important segment in US. The new model is the Kia K5 mid-size sedan. Representing one of the biggest leaps forward between generations in recent automotive history, the K5 has a modernized “tiger face,” with the wide and thin front grille extending into the headlight and hood structure. From the side, the K5’s low-slung and fastback silhouette confirms the impression it was made to run, highlighted by a chrome garnish that spans the roofline and wraps around the rear glass.

Harmonizing the open layout of the cockpit is a newly designed infotainment display that seamlessly stretches into the instrument panel, creating a futuristic, three-dimensional layout and driver-centric space.

The K5’s new identity starts with the advanced third-generation “N3” platform, which will serve as the foundation for future Kia models. In this application, the platform allows the K5 to sit longer, lower and wider compared to its predecessor.

New wireless features minimize cord clutter and keep the cockpit clean, while a seamless infotainment display layout and voice command system help keep the driver’s eyes on the road.

Available all-wheel drive3 (AWD) provides all-weather capabilities and enhanced driving performance by actively distributing torque between the front and rear wheels, depending on road condi tions and driving situations (LXS & GT-Line option). AWD will be available in late 2020.

Newly available Smart Key functions:

Remote Engine Start and Climate pre-acclimatizes the cabin before passengers enter the vehicle. The standard dual-zone control system can automatically set cabin temperature to a comfortable 72 degrees from the Smart Key

With hands-free Smart Trunk, access to the rear conveniently pops open when the Smart Key is detected behind the vehicle