Even though Asia is Maserati’s biggest market, the Italian brand also wants to have a strong presence in US, where is dedicating some driving courses for its clients.

The 21st season of the Master Maserati driving courses begins, with a complete offering of sporty driving courses. In fact, this year the Master Maserati calendar includes a total of 7 events (with various formats) at the Varano de’ Melegari circuit in Northern Italy from 3 July to 23 October 2020.

The Master Maserati driving courses have adopted specific preventive measures and special protocols to minimize any health risks during the activities and to enable customers to enjoy themselves in conditions of the greatest safety.

For more than 20 years, Maserati’s driving courses have been enabling participants to drive the entire model range, from legends like the GranTurismo MC GT4 to the latest offerings like the Levante Trofeo, and gain a personal insight into the secrets of racetrack driving. Each attendee receives individual tutorial by a team of professional drivers and a personal instructor, backed up by detailed video analysis and full telemetry support.

Courses are run in partnership with the Scuderia de Adamich, whose pool of instructors has been further expanded this year to over 100 worldwide. Scuderia de Adamich has been a partner and coordinator of the Master Maserati driving courses since 1999, and thanks to this strong, enduring relationship, has been able to refine various methodologies and multiple courses over time.

Starting this year, Master Maserati driving courses offer no fewer than five different formats.

Four types of courses focus on circuit driving at the “Riccardo Paletti” track at Varano de’ Melegari. They are tailored for varying levels of proficiency and take place under the watchful eye of fully qualified racing drivers.

To ensure a truly unforgettable experience, the cars include the GranTurismo, Ghibli, Levante and the powerful GranTurismo MC GT4.

Finally, there is a further course specifically for companies seeking to develop and consolidate team spirit, making full use of the fun and ethos of a unique driving course such as the Master Maserati.

The 2020 edition sees the introduction of a special addition for companions, with packages of one or two days (depending on the chosen format) with a customised programme at the nearby Fidenza Village luxury shopping centre located just outside Parma.

Since 1999, a total of more than 550 Master Maserati driving courses have been held, with more than 700 days on the circuit. Over 7,000 clients from more than 50 different countries have taken the wheel of the different models, with a particularly large proportion (32%) of non-European Maserati fans, from Asian countries and the United States of America above all.