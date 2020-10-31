Fiat Tipo is already with us for a long time, so the Italians decided its time for a facelift. And along with the facelift, they also introduced a new variant: Tipo Cross.

The new Tipo Cross brings a new variant to the Tipo family with a more powerful stance on the road, a new grille design that extends below the headlights and a higher ride height. The new Tipo Cross is almost 7cm taller than the Tipo.

Giving a more solid and muscular appearance, with an exclusive skid plate, bumper featuring a prominent bull bar, side skirts and roof bars available exclusively on the Station Wagon version. Larger tyres as standard create an even more robust look.

The Tipo range has been completely refreshed with a more modern, dynamic and elegant look, featuring updated headlights, now with full-LEDs, refreshed bumpers and a redesigned grille, with the new Fiat badge. The Tipo is also the first Fiat to take on this wordmark logo, following the recently unveiled New 500.

Inside, the passenger compartment is brand-new, too with a fully configurable 7-inch TFT digital cluster to replace the previous analogue instrument panel. A more ergonomic steering wheel also provides better visibility of the 7-inch TFT cluster while the air conditioning controls have been updated with new chrome and black inserts.

The Fiat Tipo was launched in 2016 with a saloon version, 5-door and Station Wagon, and now the family is set to grow with the addition of the new Tipo Cross. From launch it has contributed to the performance of the Fiat brand, with more than 70% of its sales volumes in markets beyond Italy and a total of 670,000 units sold.