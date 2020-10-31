Jeep is trying to offer its clients a new and more attractive Gladiator model by introducing a version that reffers to its heritage and first model ever: Willys.

The Gladiator Willys edition features a limited-slip rear differential, Rubicon cab rock rails and shocks, and 32-inch BFGoodrich KM2 mud terrain tires. These features, combined with Jeep’s Command-Trac 4×4 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, bolster the Gladiator Willys’ off-road capability.

Special exterior design cues feature a Willys hood decal, heritage 4WD tailgate decal, unique black 17-inch aluminum wheels with gray pad print and a gloss black sport grille. All-weather slush mats are also standard. The Sport S based Gladiator Willys also includes standard Technology Group with 7-inch radio with connective services and Convenience Group.

Equipped with the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep.

All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording.

The Gladiator Willys edition is available in eight colors: Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Firecracker Red, White, Hydro Blue and Snazzberry.

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys has a starting MSRP of $35,265.