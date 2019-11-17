One of the most popular SUV BMW is currently selling in Europe, also benefits from a new hybrid version. The X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid was updated for 2020.

The new BMW X3 xDrive30e has an all-electric range of up to 34 miles and offers a combined economy of 128.4-117.7mpg along with CO2 emissions of 49g/km.

Its plug-in hybrid drivetrain comprises a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology combined with an electric motor resulting in a total output of 252hp. As standard, the BMW X3 xDrive30e is equipped with XtraBoost, an on-demand performance system that increases the power output of the hybrid-drive system by 41hp at the touch of a button.

The new BMW X3 xDrive30e also features regenerative braking to optimise efficiency. The system’s high-voltage battery stores the energy captured during braking, with the electric motor taking on the function of a generator. The high-voltage battery also supplies the vehicle’s electrical system. This means that a generator powered by the combustion engine is no longer necessary, increasing overall efficiency.

Drive is transmitted – both in hybrid and electric modes – via an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox and xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive to enable the BMW X3 xDrive30e to accelerate from zero to 62mph in just 6.1 seconds.

The X3 xDrive30e’s lithium-ion battery is located under the rear seat to save space, helping to deliver a luggage capacity of 450 litres. The X3 xDrive30e is offered in the same model configurations as other X3 variants – SE, xLine and the range-topping M Sport trims – all boasting a high level of standard features as well as a range of additional equipment options.

Production of the new BMW X3 xDrive30e will commence in December 2019 and it will be joined by an ell-electric X3 model, due to make its debut in 2020.