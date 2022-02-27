Morgan has decided to replace the old 3 Wheeler with a completely new model. Its name is Morgan Super 3, and the British officials are expecting to become, in a short time, the best seller in Morgan’s line-up.

The new Super 3 uses a monocoque platform, and ditches the old V-twin motorcycle engine for a 1.5 litre EcoBoost motor. The engine is developed by Ford and can deliver 118 horsepower.

The engine resources are sent to the ground via a five speed transmission (sourced from Mazda). In total, the car weights around 650 kilograms, and this makes it a nimble vehicle.

Also, compared to the old 3 Wheeler, the new Super 3 offers more space for the two occupants, and more modern technologies.

The new Morgan Super 3 is available to order in UK, Europe and the US. The first deliveries are planned in a few months time.