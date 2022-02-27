Nissan has decided to come up with a model year for the current Leaf. As you can imagine, this is not a proper facelift, as the car manufacturer hasn’t done too much.

On the outside, the 2022 Nissan Leaf will be equipped with the new brands logo. Also, it will be available in two new colours, and with new aerodynamic wheels.

And that’s all.

The Japanese car manufacturer goes on and sais that the 2022 Leaf will continue to offer the safety pack we were used to. The electric model will have a ProPilot system with an intelligent cruise control. On the connectivity side, the car will offer Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa.