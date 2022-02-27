Renault has announced that the current Kadjar will be replaced. The compact SUV won’t get a new generation, as the future car will be named Austral.

The new 2022 Renault Austral will be unveiled on March 8th, and until we’ll see it, here is another teaser picture of the car.

Until now we know that the future SUV will have over 4.5 meters long and will be able to acomodate 5 people. The engine line-up will be made only from mild-hybrid and hybrid motors.

Inside the cabin, the new Renault Austral will get the same treatment as the current Megane E-Tech Electric. This means you’ll see a digital instrument panel and a central screen under the same piece. This new feature is called OpenR and uses a Google based system to work.