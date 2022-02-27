The new Kia Sportage is available to order in the United States. According to the officials, the starting price of the car is $27,205 (the price include the $1,215 destination charge).

For the US market, the new Sportage will be available in seven trim levels: LX, EX, X-Line, SX, SX-Prestige, X-Pro and X-Pro Prestige.

The less expensive AWD version you can buy will have a starting price from 29,005 USD. According to the same price list, the most expensive Sportage you can order will be the X-Pro Prestige AWD which starts from 38,005 USD.

The new Sporage is available with a 2.5 liter four cylinder engine which can deliver 187 horsepower and 242 NM peak of torque. Aside from this petrol unit, you will be able to pick a Hybrid variant with 226 HP or a PHEV version.