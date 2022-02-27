Colin McRae was one of the most impressive rally driver we have seen until now. It was flamboyant and had a unique style.

According to a recent report, the 2001 Ford Focus WRC which was driven by Scottish rally champ is going to auction.

This particular unit debuted during the 2001 Acropolis Rally. It won the Greece rally and finished second in Rally New Zealand. The car was retired after McRae rolled it during the fourth special stage of Rally Great Britain.

According to the specialists, the car is expected to fetch around 300,000 to 350,000 pounds.