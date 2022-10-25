Mitsubishi has decided to come up on the market with another crossover. But this time, only in the concept form. Don’t get to excited, because you’ll see a production version of the new XFC concept in 2023. So you’ll have to wait longer for a sedan made by the Japanese car manufacturer.

An interesting fact is that the new concept car was unveiled in Ho Chi Min City (formerly known as Saigon), Vietnam’s most populous city, and it was especially designed for the ASEAN markets.

Outside there are some lines that can tie the new XFC to the current Outlander, but everything is maxed out. There are massive wheels, a big front grille and camers instead of regular mirrors.

Inside there are special side-by-side screens and a separate control for climate settings. There is also a floating gear selector and a touch-capacitive panel on the center console.

For now we don’t have any info about the powertrain.