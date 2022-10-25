Missing the old Land Rover Defender? No chance of getting it back, but you could try something else. It is called the Ineos Grenadier and is even more impressive than a Defender.

The off-roader was unveiled some months ago, and the order list was alos opened. Now, the company officials have announced that the production has started at the company’s facility in Hambach.

According to Ineos, first deliveries are expected in December this year, while in the US, the SUV will arrive at a later date.

“We’ve come a long way since the project kicked off in 2017 and this is a landmark moment for Ineos Automotive as a vehicle manufacturer. To get to this point is a testament to the resilience and hard work of the entire Ineos Automotive team, our development partners, and our suppliers – for which we thank them all as we now look forward to making our first deliveries to customers”, said Ineos Automotive’s commercial director, Mark Tennant.

The off-roader will be sold via a network of over 200 sales and service centers around the world. Depending on the market, the model will be available with two inline-six engines, both of them sourced from BMW.