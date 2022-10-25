Toyota has unveiled the all-new RAV4 GR Sport in Europe. Don’t go that far, as the SUV isn’t a performance version of the civilian model. If you want, you can compare it to a mild-performance SUV with more aggressive exterior bits.

The car has a slightly modified grille, new wheels, different wheel arch trims and some GR badging. There are alos updated fog lights and new sport seats at the front. The same GR logo can be found on the headrests, while a silver stitching has been applied to the seats, shift lever and steering wheel.

According to Toyota, the Gazoo Racing engineers have retuned the suspension and the steering to deliver a more dynamic feel around the corners. Toyota officials have said that the new GR Sport can be ordered with a hybrid powertrain or with the plug-in variant.