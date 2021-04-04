The first MINI Cooper SE designed for racing debuted in Romania. Yes, you got that right. It was a standard model that last year was transformed into a hill climb racer.

But this time we won’t speak about that model, because the Mini officials and the guys from JCW have prepared the first Cooper SE for competitions. It won’t race because it will be the new Formula E Safety Car.

The new MINI Cooper SE Safety Car is named Pacesetter and it has an exterior developed by JCW. Also, the cabin has been stripped out to comply with the FIA rules, while the engine will deliver the same amount of power (182 HP).

But the car is lighter by 135 kilograms, and can sprint from not to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, six tenths quicker than the standard car. Also, there are racing suspensions and 18 inch Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.