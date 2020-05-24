Mini wants to expand its range with a special edition that showed to be quite popular among US clients: the Oxford edition. MINI USA has added the versatile 2020 MINI Countryman to the MINI Oxford Edition lineup, joining the 2-door and 4-door MINI Oxford Edition models in offering customers even more value, substance, style, safety and fun expected of a MINI.

Availability of the MINI Oxford Edition, which was previously offered exclusively to current and recently graduated college students, and active duty and recently retired U.S. military, has now been expanded at a time when many customers may be experiencing financial challenges due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This special edition comes with all the standard equipment of the Classic Trim, which includes leatherette upholstery, 6.5” display with Bluetooth, rear camera and rear park distance control, 7-speed dual clutch transmission and a panoramic sunroof. On top of that, the MINI Countryman Oxford Edition comes standard with upgraded 18” wheels, anthracite headliner, heated front seats, automatic climate control, and a choice of six exterior colors, including metallic paint options.

The price for the 2020 MINI Cooper Countryman Oxford Edition is $25,900. The 2020 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 Oxford Edition has a price of $27,900. This means the MINI Countryman Oxford Edition is specially configured with $5,500 worth of optional equipment as standard at no additional cost.

The 2021 model year MINI Oxford Edition 2 Door and 4 Door Hardtops come standard with the MINI Connected Infotainment System with a 6.5 inch high resolution screen with Bluetooth, rear-view camera, park distance control and MINI Teleservices and emergency call. The MINI Oxford Edition hardtops also come with upgraded 17” wheels in silver or black, automatic or manual transmission, dual-pane panoramic moon roof, heated seats, and a choice of six exterior body colors.