If you were living in the US, then McLaren offered you the chance to buy only 12 units of the 600LT Spider. All the examples for US market are now sold out. The last unit has also a striking McLaren Special Operations (MSO) design theme.

Inspired by a venomous arachnid, Segestria Florentina, the dozen McLaren 600LT Spider Segestria Borealis by MSO – which have already gained the nickname of ‘Spider Spider’ – arrived in the USA this month and are now reaching the select retailers who will be offering them for sale.

It has a unique and striking design theme, inspired by two distinct elements:

– The green fangs of the venomous spider, which are mirrored in the twin Napier Green stripes that run from the nose of the car to the signature top-exit exhausts at the tail

– The irridescent black body of the spider, which is represented by the Borealis black MSO Defined paint that shimmers through deep green, purple and claret undertones as the angle of the light changes

Additional exterior features that further highlight the theme include MSO Bespoke Napier Green brake calipers: 10-spoke lightweight forged wheels in gloss black; a web motif in Napier Green on the rear wing and door mirrors, and pinstripe detailing on front fender, side skirt and rear diffuser vanes.

Customers will also benefit from the MSO Clubsport Pack as part of the specification, meaning that Super Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats, a Carbon Fibre interior upgrade, lightweight titanium wheel bolts and MSO Defined Gloss Visual Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvres all feature as standard.

The cockpit of the McLaren 600LT Spider Segestria Borealis continues the bold color scheme with MSO Bespoke bright green stitching and webbing design to the Alcantara trimmed racing seats, unique headrest embroidery, steering wheel stitching and 12 o’clock highlight mark.

Like all McLaren 600LTs, the Segestria Borealis by MSO features a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 592bhp and 457lb ft of torque, enabling 0-60mph acceleration in a blistering 2.8 seconds. Performance is further enhanced by both the lightweight carbon fibre bodywork that creates the Longtail silhouette and the fixed rear wing, which generates 220.5lbs of downforce at 155mph.