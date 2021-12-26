This time of the year is magic, even if you are a child or an adult. And Mini knows what people love around this time. So it launched a special campaign.

Everyone who visits New York City for the first time has one big problem: Where to start in the metropolis of eight million? The city covers more than 1 200 square kilometres, is one of the most important trading centres in the world and offers a colourful selection of around 500 galleries, more than 200 museums, about 150 theatres as well as no less than 18 000 restaurants. The answer is easier if you choose to visit during the Christmas season: Manhattan.

The sightseeing tour in the all-electric MINI Cooper SE creates a relaxing contrast. Virtually silent and locally emission-free, the MINI Electric offers a glimpse of the urban mobility of the future all on its own in New York.

Even in Manhattan, the MINI Cooper SE moves cleverly between sporty temperament and stylish restraint. Its 135 kW/184 hp electric motor accelerates it to 60 km/h in just 3.9 seconds at traffic lights. Sustained driving pleasure is thus guaranteed. And wherever things are a little quieter, pedestrians and cyclists are alerted to its approach by a drive sound specially developed for the MINI Electric and broadcast via exterior loudspeakers at low speed.

An ideal starting point for the somewhat different city tour is Central Park – and there the famous ice rink in the southern part of the green space. Wollman Rink has been the backdrop for many Hollywood films such as Love Story and is as popular with New Yorkers as it is with tourists. It is an experience to be on the ice amidst the skyscrapers with a view of the Christmas skyline of Manhattan and then to explore the wintry park on foot.

On the way to more shopping hotspots, the MINI Electric rolls along The Plaza at the intersection of 5th Avenue and East 59th Street. The hotel with the imposing French-style façade has served as a hostel for wealthy and famous guests for more than 100 years. Nearly 30 years ago, it was one of the locations of the successful cinema comedy “Kevin – Alone in New York”. Donald Trump, then owner of The Plaza, plays a small supporting role in it.

The LED headlights and LED rear lights in the characteristic Union Jack design also require very little energy. The same applies to the MINI Cooper SE’s automatic climate control. Its interior is heated with the aid of a heat pump that absorbs waste heat from the engine, the drive control unit and the high-voltage battery as well as from the outside air and uses it to generate cosy temperatures. It is characterised by particularly favourable efficiency and uses up to 75 percent less energy than a conventional electric heating system.