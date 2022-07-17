Mini only has the Cooper SE electric car in the line-up. The model is sold only as a hatchback, but the British car manufacturer has decided to come up with a better idea.

Its name is Mini Cooper SE Convertible and, as the name says, it is an electric convertible. The car is based on the current Cooper S Convertible version and uses the same electric powertrain as the Cooper SE hatchback.

The new model is FWD and it is powered by a 184 horsepower electric motor matted to a 35.5 kWh battery pack. As a result, the car has a range of around 260 kilometers.

The convertible comes with a retractable roof which can be operated as speeds of up to 30 km/h. The entire operation takes only 18 seconds.

But there is a catch. This is not a production ready model. It is just a working one-off designed to be shown durint the “Mini Takes the States” event.