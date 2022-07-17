Lamborghini is planning some electrification in its lineup. And the first model to get this new technology is the Huracan replacement model.

Yes, we don’t know what name the V10 supercar successor will barry, but it will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The info comes straight from the Lamborghini’s CTO Rouven Mohr.

We don’t know the exact configuration, but the Italian car manufacturer’s official told that the conventional powertrain that will be a part of the PHEV will be an engine with more than six cylinders but less than 12.

Also, Lamborghini will start to sale electric cars. The first one is scheduled to appear in 2028.