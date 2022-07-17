Honda has officially unveiled the all-new 2023 ZR-V. As you can imagine – by the name – the car is another SUV, and it was unveiled in Japan for that market.

The “Z Runabout Vehicle” was already introduced in China where it looks almost the same. According to Honda, the new ZR-V will also be introduced in Europe sometime next year.

It will sit between the current HR-V and CR-V and will share the same hybrid powertrain as the current Civic model.

In Japan, the ZR-V will be available with a conventional powertrain that uses a 2,0 liter petrol unit with 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque. It is also available with the Civic hybrid setup.