Hyundai unveiled the Ioniq 6 electric model a couple of weeks ago. But we did not have the technical details. Now we do.

As we expected to see, the new Ioniq 6 is borrowing the same details of the Ioniq 5 hatchback. The new sedan based on the 800V platform will be available with two battery: 53 kWh or 77.4 kWh. There will be a RWD version with one engine or an AWD with HTRAC system and two electric motors.

The top version of the car will deliver 325 horsepower. Hyundai didn’t disclose all the details, but the officials have told us that the most efficient version will be the one with one electric motor and big battery. This one will be able to travel more than 610 kilometers with one charge.

Speaking or recharging, the battery will be able to charge from 350 kW stations. In these conditions, the battery will get from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.