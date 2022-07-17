Hyundai is going big. Soon after the unveiling of the new Ioniq 6, Hyundai had the N days event. As you can imagine, we are speaking about performance cars, and Hyundai isn’t a stranger entity when it’s about racing.

But this time, the South Korean manufacturer unveiled an all-electric performance concept car based on the new Ioniq 6.

The concept car is named RN22e and it kinda shows us what a future Ioniq 6 N might look like. The model has 577 horsepower (just like the Kia EV6 GT) and lots of high-performance tweaks on the dynamic parts.

“RN22e and N Vision 74 play an important role in the strategic development of our entire product lineup, especially our electrified, high-performance vehicles. Rolling labs represent the continuous development of our most advanced technologies. This unique approach makes us ready for the challenges of the future by empowering us to push ourselves to the limit”, said Thomas Schemera, Hyundai executive vice president and head of the customer experience division.