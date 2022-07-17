If you are living in Canda I have a bad news. Or good, depending on how are you seeing the things.

Honda has announced that the future Civic Type R, the model which is supposed to be unveiled next week, will be available in a limited number of units. To be more specific, only 546 examples will be sold in Canda.

If you are a hot-hatch afficcionado, this is a bad news, but if you are a car collector, this is a good news.

For now there are no technical details about the future Honda Civic Type R, but we kind of know that the hot-hatch will continue to use the 2.0-liter petrol unit and will be a FWD. The manual will still be there.