Mercedes-Benz is taking CES Las Vegas by surprise, offering a special concept, named Vision AVTR, which is inspired by Avatar movie. Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by AVATAR is the result of an unprecedented global partnership between one of the most innovative brands in the entertainment industry and the eighth most valuable brand in the world, Mercedes-Benz.

Inspired by the world of Pandora – the VISION AVTR shows a completely new interaction between human, machine and nature.

The holistic concept of the VISION AVTR combines the design disciplines interior, exterior and UX on an unprecedented scale. The distinctive inside-out design structure combines inside and outside into an emotional whole and was inspired by several creatures from the movie AVATAR. With its stretched “One Bow” design and organic design language, the VISION AVTR offers a visionary outlook on the design of the future.

Instead of a conventional steering wheel, the multifunctional control element in the center console allows human and machine to merge. By placing the hand on the control unit, the interior comes to life and the vehicle recognizes the driver by his or her heartbeat and breathing.

By simply lifting the hand, a menu selection is projected onto the palm of the hand, through which the passenger can intuitively choose between different functionalities. For example, real-time 3D graphics can be used to explore the fictional world of Pandora from different perspectives. The curved display module creates the visual connection between passengers and the outside world.

For the first time, the VISION AVTR concept vehicle is using a revolutionary battery technology based on graphene-based organic cell chemistry that is completely free of rare earths and metals. The materials of the battery are compostable and therefore completely recyclable. In this way, electric mobility becomes independent of fossil resources. As a result, Mercedes-Benz underlines the high relevance of a future circular economy in the raw materials sector.

The seats of the VISION AVTR are refined by vegan DINAMICA leather. DINAMICA is the first and only microfiber that guarantees environmental sustainability throughout the entire production cycle. The floor is decorated with an innovative wood called Karuun. The raw material for Karuun (Rattan) grows very fast as a natural raw material and is harvested by hand in Indonesia. The material gives the interior warmth and radiates naturalness.