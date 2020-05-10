Buying an entry-level Mercedes CLS in the United States or Europe means going for four cylinder 2.0 liter engine or an inline-six unit. But if you are from China, starting these days, Mercedes-Benz a special offer for you.

Is the first CLS 260 equipped with a 1.5 liter petrol unit which will send its power to the rear wheels thanks to a nine speed automatic transmission.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the unit delivers 184 horsepower and 280 Nm peak of torque and has a EQ smart mild-hybrid system.

The German four-door coupe will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in just 8.7 seconds, which is a good performance judging by the small engine.

But why is Mercedes-Benz selling you one of these? It is simple: the tax is lower for a 1.5 liter engine.