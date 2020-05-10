Audi RS Q8 is the fastest production SUV around the Nurburgring. Standard, the German performance SUV is matted with a V8 4.0 liter petrol unit rated at 600 horsepower and 800 Nm peak of torque.

But thanks to the guys from Manhart, this beast has become the ultimate beast. The tuning firm has developed some new performance parts for the engine and exhaust and as a result, the petrol unit can deliver 900 horsepower and 1.080 Nm peak of torque.

The engine resources are sent to the ground thanks to a modified eight speed automatic transmission and an improved quattro all-wheel drive system.

We don’t know the performance figures, but we can tell you that the standard RS Q8 can run from not to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 305 km/h.

The guys from Manhart also developed a more aggressive exterior with bigger wheels, fenders and grilles.

The package is called RQ 900 and it will be built in just 10 units. Each example will have a price tag of 280.000 Euros.